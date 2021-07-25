California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,239 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PPD were worth $11,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PPD by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,027,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of PPD by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PPD by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.08.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 87.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

