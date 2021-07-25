California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 725 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $11,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

NYSE:OGE opened at $33.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

