Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 237,587 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 237,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,474,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Snowflake at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total transaction of $14,530,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total transaction of $3,605,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,496,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 790,249 shares of company stock valued at $193,389,203 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake stock opened at $264.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion and a PE ratio of -69.72. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.74.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

