Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,740 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Align Technology worth $51,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 669.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after buying an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Align Technology by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after buying an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN opened at $638.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $605.08. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $279.83 and a one year high of $653.86.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.64.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.