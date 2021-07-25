Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,602 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of HCA Healthcare worth $42,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,339,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after buying an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $548,149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after buying an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.05.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $248.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.38 and a 1-year high of $254.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $7,674,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,141 shares of company stock worth $61,563,465. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

