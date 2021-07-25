Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 186.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 209,464 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $54,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,528,000 after purchasing an additional 597,651 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,967,000 after acquiring an additional 187,776 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,648,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,412,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,362,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $178.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $114.83 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

