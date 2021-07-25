Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 187,214 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $44,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 70,754 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

NYSE:BX opened at $111.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.