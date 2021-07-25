Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 3,500,000 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,117,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,500,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in BCE were worth $50,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in BCE by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,198 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in BCE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,649,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,236,000 after purchasing an additional 26,403 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,053,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,187,000 after acquiring an additional 348,366 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,297,000 after acquiring an additional 228,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins lifted their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $50.90.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.7072 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 128.89%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

