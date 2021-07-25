Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.87.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $105.89 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $119.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $790,551,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after buying an additional 1,444,880 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,725,000 after buying an additional 1,221,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after buying an additional 991,313 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

