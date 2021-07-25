Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$144.00.

CNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James set a C$152.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of TSE:CNR traded up C$1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$132.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,157. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.58. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$149.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$131.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

