Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$196.39. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$195.50, with a volume of 146,720 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on CTC.A shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$216.56.

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$199.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11.

In other news, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total value of C$1,246,580.40. Also, Director Diana Leslie Chant purchased 250 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$195.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,980.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$483,927.34.

Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

