Capita plc (LON:CPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Capita plc (LON:CPI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 64.25 ($0.84).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPI shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Capita stock opened at GBX 33.69 ($0.44) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £567.43 million and a P/E ratio of 42.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.41. Capita has a one year low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In other Capita news, insider David S. Lowden purchased 36,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £14,770.66 ($19,297.96). Also, insider Tim Weller purchased 255,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £99,653.19 ($130,197.53). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 331,801 shares of company stock valued at $13,130,825.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

