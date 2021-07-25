Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stake Lessened by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises about 1.2% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,516,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on COF. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

