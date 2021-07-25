Capital One Financial Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.21.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.37 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,891,000 after purchasing an additional 359,667 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 727.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,733,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

