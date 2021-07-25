Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Capstar Financial posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

CSTR opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $459.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

In other news, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 9,640 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.13 per share, with a total value of $203,693.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,317.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,736.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $6,206,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after buying an additional 110,447 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 450.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 57,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 47,394 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

