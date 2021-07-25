Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,795 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Edison International were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,055,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,121,000 after purchasing an additional 222,061 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

