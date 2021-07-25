Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 2,197 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sealed Air were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

SEE opened at $54.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

