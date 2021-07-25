Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 3,079 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 49.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Discovery were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISCK. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5,904.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,122,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,860,000 after acquiring an additional 93,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 132.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 553.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

DISCK stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

DISCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

