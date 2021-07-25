Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after purchasing an additional 173,082 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,891,000 after purchasing an additional 943,012 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.43. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

ARWR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.17.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

