Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stake in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 93.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRA opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.25 and a beta of 1.45. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $69.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.55 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 57.85% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRA shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

