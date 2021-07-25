Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 2,247 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 6,420.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 29,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $168.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.01. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.66 and a 52 week high of $181.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.90.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.40.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.