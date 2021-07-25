Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 283.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in UniFirst were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 362.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $217.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $160.70 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.49.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. Equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

