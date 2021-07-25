Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.12). Cardiff Oncology posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,512.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on CRDF shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of CRDF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.31. 956,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 109,727 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 8,047.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 41,603 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 199,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,050,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.