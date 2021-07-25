Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.12). Cardiff Oncology posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,512.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on CRDF shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of CRDF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.31. 956,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 109,727 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 8,047.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 41,603 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 199,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,050,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

