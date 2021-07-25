Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $255,748.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,432.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,569 shares of company stock valued at $5,416,236 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 211,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDLX opened at $132.88 on Friday. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 2.61.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

