Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at $208.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.95. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of $103.30 and a fifty-two week high of $208.00.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

