Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Position Increased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of Carlisle Companies worth $15,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.25.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $199.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $202.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.78.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 7.60%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

