Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CABGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlsberg A/S has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.05. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

