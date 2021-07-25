Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Shares Up 20.7%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) shot up 20.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.52 and last traded at $17.52. 1,015 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSIOF)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

