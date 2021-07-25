Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for approximately 1.6% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $114,156.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,664.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.20. The company had a trading volume of 782,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $122.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.29.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.87.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.