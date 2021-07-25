CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,235,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,266 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 3.05% of CEL-SCI worth $18,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after buying an additional 115,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 101,208 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 328,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 17,616 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 1,391.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 166,637 shares during the period. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63. CEL-SCI Co. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $328.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.16.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). On average, research analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CEL-SCI news, CEO Geert R. Kersten purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter R. Young purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,051.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $247,980. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

