Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.500-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its FY21 guidance to $16.50-17.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $152.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a 52 week low of $92.11 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.90.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.71.

Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

