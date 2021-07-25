Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $46.42.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,184.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 32,689 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 12,857.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 49,115 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $624,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

