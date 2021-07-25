CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.34. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 3,029,569 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on CIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEMIG will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMIG Company Profile (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

