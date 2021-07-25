Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.23. Centerra Gold reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $401.85 million for the quarter.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

CGAU stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

