ChatCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.37 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $39,617.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,241.87 or 0.99835880 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00033073 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00050471 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000778 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009792 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.