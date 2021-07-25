Chatham Asset Management, Llc Purchases 375,000 Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 375,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $4,365,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FAST Acquisition alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 12,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 23,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $269,330.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 135,468 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $1,757,019.96.

On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $674,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $1,364,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 185,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $2,467,900.00.

Shares of NYSE:FST opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $14.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.