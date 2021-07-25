Chatham Asset Management, Llc Purchases 375,000 Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 375,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $4,365,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 12,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.
- On Monday, July 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 23,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $269,330.00.
- On Thursday, July 15th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 135,468 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $1,757,019.96.
- On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $674,000.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $1,364,000.00.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 185,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $2,467,900.00.
Shares of NYSE:FST opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $14.10.
FAST Acquisition Company Profile
FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
