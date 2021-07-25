Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Position Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $121.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.87. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $124.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

