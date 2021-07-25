Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $1,668.97 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,747.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,193 shares of company stock worth $47,753,438. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG traded up $32.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,830.92. The stock had a trading volume of 426,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,796. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,464.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,094.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1,833.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

