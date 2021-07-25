Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.09 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will report $9.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.88 billion to $9.41 billion. Chubb reported sales of $8.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $37.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.09 billion to $38.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $38.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.80 billion to $39.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.90. 1,340,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,732. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

