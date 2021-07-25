Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Shares Up 3.1%

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) shot up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $23.61. 55,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,193,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCIV. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter valued at $43,615,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 129.2% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 939,624 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter valued at $20,862,000. LH Capital Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 66,566.7% during the first quarter. LH Capital Markets LLC now owns 666,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 665,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter valued at $5,500,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

