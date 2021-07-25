CIBC Increases ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target to C$49.00

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACLLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ATCO from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut ATCO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ATCO currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.60.

Get ATCO alerts:

Shares of ACLLF stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. ATCO has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.03.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.