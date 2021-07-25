CIBC Reiterates Neutral Rating for MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.83.
Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.45. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
