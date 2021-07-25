CIBC Reiterates Neutral Rating for MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.83.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.45. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

