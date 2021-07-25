Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 635.11% and a negative return on equity of 363.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 265.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 17,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.