Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO Sells $111,080.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $111,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $115,600.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $105,980.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $99,740.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Ciena by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 78,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

