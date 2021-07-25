Cigna (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $244.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cigna's revenues have been increasing consistently since the last several years. Its acquisition of Express Scripts bodes well. It divested its Group Life and Disability insurance business, which will reduce its debt level and streamline operations. Its expanding international business provides diversification. Operating profitability driven by controlled medical care cost and other operating costs is aiding the company’s bottom line. Higher membership, courtesy of the company’s diversified product portfolio and robust agent network, is a key catalyst. A strong capital position coupled with solid cash generation abilities leads to investment in business. However, higher leverage is a concern for Cigna. Rising operating costs might dent the company's margins.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 price objective on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.81.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $232.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.44.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $29,031,808. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

