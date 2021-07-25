Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Downgraded by US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on XEC. Evercore ISI lowered Cimarex Energy to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.30.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC opened at $64.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,939,000 after acquiring an additional 262,132 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,841,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,089,000 after acquiring an additional 97,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,985,000 after buying an additional 268,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 18.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,269,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,425,000 after buying an additional 200,598 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.