Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XEC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $64.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.70. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 20,525 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

