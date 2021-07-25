Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Truist Financial currently has $80.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XEC. MKM Partners raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.70. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

