Cindicator Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $73,743.00 (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Cindicator has a market cap of $20.53 million and $73,743.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00048470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00018906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.69 or 0.00811514 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Cindicator is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

