Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.350-$10.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.53 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.66 billion.

CTAS opened at $395.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $367.35. Cintas has a 1 year low of $293.32 and a 1 year high of $395.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $395.44.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.